Gov Yahaya tasks Gombe intending pilgrims to imbibe spirit of prayer

From David Hassan, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya has called on intending pilgrims to kingdom of Jordan to imbibe the spirit of prayer while in the Holy land.

Governor Yahaya who was represented by the deputy governor Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau said their visit to the Holy land is to seek the face of God through prayer for COVID-19 pandemic that affected the economy of nation.

He said the challenges confronting people in the country is COVID-19 which virtually destroyed nation’s economy.

According to him, it is only prayer that can deliver people from numerous challenges affected them.