Gov Tambuwal mourns former Minister, Inuwa Abdulkadir

From Raji Bello, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has mourned the late former Minister of Sports and Youth Development under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir who died in Sokoto on Monday.

In a condolence letter signed personally signed by the Governor described the late politician as a brother and good friend with whom he shared an inexplicable bond over the years.

“Certainly, I am short of words to describe the passing on of my brother and good friend with whom I share an inexplicable bond over the years. Late Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir and I have come a long way since our zestful childhood till now.

An unassuming, compassionate and reliable political ally and a colleague at the bar, he never wavered in his commitment to the welfare and development of the people of Sokoto state in particular and Nigeria in general.

“He fought brilliantly without anticipating reward. He was firm in his believe in fate, taking in his stride any unfortunate incident that could shake the faith of a lesser mortal.

“A strong pillar upon which I more often than not rest my weight of worries, no doubt Nigeria and Sokoto state have lost a true son, patriotic and upright, in Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir.”

Tambuwal noted that Inuwa passed on at a time when the people of Sokoto state needed him most, leaving a gap that would take sometime to fill.

“As we mourn him, I, on behalf of family, government and good people of Sokoto, pray for the repose of his soul. May he find rest and peace in the hereafter. May Aljanna Firdaus be his final abode. Amin.” The statement further reads.

The governor also condoled with his family and assured them of support and encouragement.

Late Inuwa aged 54, died earlier hours of Monday at Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, after a brief illness.

Until his death, he was the immediate past vice chairman, APC, North West zone and the Pro-Chancellor of Sokoto State University, Sokoto.

