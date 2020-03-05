Gov. Sule will not waste Nasarawa money – Aide

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed

Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State Haruna Sani has said that the administration of Engr. Abdullahi Sule is determined and focused on the utilization of the state finances on projects that are of significant to the people of the state.

Haruna Sani who stated this yesterday in an interview with Peoples Daily in his office in Lafia the state capital; adding that the ongoing construction of Banquet Hall at the Government House, Renovation of the Nasarawa Lodge in Abuja and other Road Projects inherited by Engineer A.A. Sule was a welcome development.

According to him “Governor Sule have consideration for projects that are relevant to the entire people of the state. Engr. A.A. Sule will not waste Nasarawa money for projects that are not relevant to the state. The Governor is determined and focused on genuine projects that would at the end improve the living standard of the citizenry as promised during his campaign.”

He continued “Governor Sule believes in all inclusive Governance. We dwell on projects that will give the people relief irrespective of political differences. He is a man that value humanity irrespective of religion or political affiliation.”

“I call on the entire people of Nasarawa State to accord him the desire support in order to enable him deliver his campaign promises to the people.” Haruna Noted.

The Special Assistance to the Governor on Utility further maintained that Nasarawa State does not belong to a single individual as according to him “Election has come and gone. Let us unite and develop our dear state.”