Gov. Sule commissions N1bn automated warehouse in Keffi

From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule yesterday commissioned a one billion fully automated warehouse constructed by the Newpal Nigeria Limited aimed at adding value to agricultural produce processing and warehousing.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Keffi Local Government Council of the state, Engr. Sule commended the Newpal Nigeria Limited for initiating this laudable project in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

According to Sule, “I am informed that this industrial site with an output capacity of twenty tons per hour was constructed by a private company and consist of production capacity and facility, state of art laboratory and other business units. I have no doubt that with the high class processing and production facilities. This outfit will add value to the agricultural food supply chain that will meet international quality requirements.”

The governor maintained that the benefits that Nasarawa State will derive from this investment in terms of employment generation and improve in the living condition of the people in enormous; adding that hence the company will also engage in exportation of Agricultural products such as cashew nuts, sesame seeds and associated products to other parts of the world as according to him, “ It will add to tremendous value to the economic development of the state”.

Governor Sule also stated that Nasarawa State is blessed with both abundant human, Natural resources and availability of land for agricultural production, saying that the state is blessed with 2.7 million hectares of land out of which 750, 000 are arable in nature as well as suitable for cultivation of varieties of crops for both domestic consumption and export.

He however, reiterated that his admiration will continue to encourage private investment and partnership towards accelerating agricultural development and industrialization of the state.