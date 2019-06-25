Gov. Ortom reappoints security aide, 3 others

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday re-appointed his security adviser, Col. Paul Hemba and three others.

The others are, Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Mr. Jerome Torshimbe, Senior Special Assistant on Development cooperatives, Sustainable Development Goals, SDG and NEPAD Mrs. Magdalyne Dura as well as Special Adviser, Special Duties Joseph Odaudu.

The Governor said the appointees exhibited hard work, commitment and dedication to duty in their previous assignment to deserve their reappointment.

He advised them to be prudent in the discharge of their responsibilities and avoid any corrupt acts.

Ortom also, condemned the prolonged crisis between Tiv/Jukun in Taraba State which he noted has spilled over to the State, maintaining that it is impossible for the two(2) tribes to dislodge each other from the two(2)States hence, the need them to embrace peace.