Gov. Ortom posters for Senate floods Benue

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom posters for Senate has flooded Makurdi, the State capital and other parts of the State.

This is even as the Governor travelled out of town for Peoples’Democratic Party, PDP Governors’ Forum meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The posters come against the backdrop of directives issued by the State government through the office of the Secretary to the State Government Prof. Anthony Ijohor warning government appointees from campaigning for individuals for 2023.

He had urged such appointee to resign or risk been sacked.

Meanwhile, at various occasions, PDP youths have chanted slogans and displayed Ortom 2023 posters without been reprimanded by him.

The current posters sponsored by Diversity Managers Group were seen in High level, Wurukum, North Bank and Wadata areas of Makurdi.

One was also, conspicously mounted at State Government House depicting the Governor holding a mace and running all the way to the Senate.

“The poster read :’The Open Grazing, Prohibition and Ranching Establishment Law is an element of diversity management .

‘We support Ortom for Senate 2023, ‘the National Security Project’. Taking the Anti-open grazing law to the Senate”.