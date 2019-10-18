Gov. Ortom condoles Onitsha fire victims

Share This





















From Att:Editor from Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described yesterday’s tanker fire disaster in Onitsha Anambra State which led to the loss of some lives and destruction of property worth millions of naira as devastating and unfortunate.

The Governor who said this in a press release signed by his Press Secretary Terver Akase, stressed the need for urgent steps to be taken to stem the spate of fire disasters in parts of the country.

Governor Ortom prayed God to grant those who died in the Onitsha fire incident eternal rest and their families the strength to bear the loss. He also wishes the injured speedy recovery.