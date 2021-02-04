Gov. Ortom accuses Presidency of being surrounded by sycophants

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari is Surroundered by sycophants who are singing his praises while the country is in turmoil.

Governor Ortom who made the lamentation yesterday while informing newsmen that he has tested negative for Covid -19, also, accused the President of bias, blaming the high level of insecurity on inability of the Presidency to act fast.

He particularly, 9frowned at the manner the Presidency would react swiftly on issues bothering on Fulani herdsmen especially the recent quit notice given to them by Ondo State government,averring that the President is for Fulani people and not for everyone.

“The President had promised to be for everyone but he has not demonstrated this. There is general insecurity propelled by herdsmen. Leaders of Miyetti Allah must be arrested for peace to reign in this country. What is going on is wrong and has potential to divide the country. If anyone is telling Mr. President that all his well, they are merely decieving him”,the Governor fumed.

He lauded Governors of the South West for the bold step to also, adopt ranching in their domain, noting that it remains the best practice for animal husbandry.

“Am elated that Benue has become a model in the area of security and quality legislation as it concerns the anti-open grazing law. Ranching is been celebrated in the nation just as the law on kidnapping which we were the first to pass it into law”, he said.

The Governor who once again distanced himself from posters and appeals urging him to contest for Presidency, maintaining that it is the handiwork of his detractors. Even as he banned all campaigns amongst his cabinet members or aides who are eying political positions in 2023.

“I am not interested in any future election. I still have two(2) years and six months as Governor to add value to the State. Likewise, all those in my cabinet and other appointees interested in 2023 or anchoring campaigns for anyone, if found, I will demand your resignation from that person or sack such a person”,Ortom warned.

