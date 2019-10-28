Gov. Okowa hails Egbemode’s appointment as commissioner

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mrs Funke Egbemode, on her appointment as Commissioner in Osun.

Egbemode, who is the President of Nigeria Guild of Editors, was sworn in on Thursday as Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation by Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday, in Asaba said that Egbemode’s appointment was well deserved considering her wealth of experience as a journalist of repute and erudite editor.

He noted that Egbemode had brought finesse and professionalism to media practice as she led New Telegraph and Nigeria Guild of Editors to greater heights.

The governor described the commissioner as a model who had proved her mettle in the journalism, adding that her nomination as a Commissioner in Osun was well-deserved and an inspiration to other women striving to make a name in the profession.

He charged Egbemode to bring her wealth of experience to bear on her appointment in order to justify the confidence reposed on her by the Gov. Oyetola.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our friend and former Managing Director New Telegraph Newspaper, Mrs Funke Egbemode, on her appointment as Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Osun.

“Your appointment didn’t come to me as a surprise because we all know the stuff you are made of.

“You have effectively led the Guild of Editors to enviable heights and I have no doubt that you will help my brother governor, Oyetola, to inform the people of Osun on the activities of government.