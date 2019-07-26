Gov Matawalle vows to resuscitate livestock development Programme

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state has reiterated his government determination to resuscitate the livestock development programme aimed at establishing a component of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) embarked upon by President Muhammad Buhari-led administration.

In a statement by the Director General Press Affairs government house Gusau, Malam Yusuf Idris and made available to Peoples Daily, the Governor informed President Muhammad Buhari of development plan while holding a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja Wednesday.

The Governor explained that, Zamfara State is capable of becoming a forerunner in the establishment of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) considering that, it has all the needed requirements for the smooth and successful implementation of the programme.

Matawalle further said, the state is blessed with enough land to accommodate the Programme, livestock and Skilled manpower that can adequately and professionally handle the scheme for its success and sustainability towards achieving rapid development of the nation’s economy.

He enumerated to the President that, his State has a favourable ecology that is suitable for the programme as it contained 36 existing grazing reserves,16 forest reserves, one game reserve, 2 lakes and one reservoir where an estimated of 6 million livestock can profitably live.

Governor Matawalle also pledged that his administration will ensurethe provision of trained professionals that can competently provide the required technical guidance for the successful implementation of the programme.

Explaining further that Zamfara is one of the states that excelled in livestock trading in the past which led to the construction of a livestock rail transportation by the federal government from Gusau to Lagos, therefore promised to resuscitate the subsector with a view to restore the vital trade link between Zamfara and other States of the federation.

Governor Matawalle explained to the President pertaining some of his NLTP components which includes, the establishment of Commercial beef feedlots and dairy, establishment of commercial pasture and compound feeds production, settling up of transhumant and pastoral herds and restocking lost herds, establishment of livestock breeding ranches for cow- calf production and replacement of heifers among others.