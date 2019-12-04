Gov. Matawalle presents N182bn 2020 budget to assembly

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has presented before the State House of Assembly the sum of N182,752,973,858.00 being appropriation bill for the state’s 2020 budget.

According to the Governor, the 2020 budget which is titled ‘Budget of Peace and Renewal’, consist of 116,399,000,000.00 billion naira as capital expenditure and 65,803,900,367.00 billion naira as recurrent expenditure.

He said, “As this is the maiden budget of my administration, it is vital to stress that, the proposals have been carefully designed to reflect our new focus of exploring workable alternatives to grow up the state’s economy which has emerged from years of crisis.

“As we know, until the past few months after the advent of this administration, our state was ravaged by a great crisis which had a telling effect on all sectors of our economy. The State became highly prominent on the international scene for banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, and arson.”

Governor Matawalle further recalled that, in the 2019 financial year, a total estimate of N135,326,920,578.00 was presented before the Assembly which was based on the projected capital and recurrent revenues of over 72 billion naira and over 62 billion naira for the year, respectively.

“With the relative peace we have achieved so far, It is therefore a time for renewal of hope, renewal of determination, renewal of trust, renewal of ability, and renewal of commitment to the cause of development of our dear State and wellbeing of our people,” he said.

The Governor added that, “The budget is prepared taking into account the fact that we cannot adequately address these multiple problems and place the state’s economy on the path of sustainable growth, without correcting the apparent distortions in the structure of the economy.”