Gov. Matawalle orders commencement of Gasau Cargo Airport construction

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has directed the immediate commencement for the construction of Aviation/Cargo Airport in Gusau the state capital.

Matawalle, who during inspection visit to the site yesterday and gave the directive to the Abuja-based heritage bank, which will serve as contractor under the Public Private Partnership (PPP), urged the bank to with immediate effect, mobilize to the site for the takeoff of the project.

He recalled that, the construction of the airport was part of the one billion dollar MoU signed with Afreximbank recently aimed at covering areas of Solid Minerals, Agriculture, Textile development, Healthcare, Airport construction and Power Generation in the state.

The Governor further directed that, all materials to be used for the construction of the airport should be locally purchased, and the manpower must employed from locals as that will help improve economy of the state.

He maintained that, “If the said economic sectors were improved, the state internal revenue would improve significantly and more job opportunities would be created to cater for an abject poverty among the populace, unemployed teeming youths in the state as well.”

Earlier, the Head of Abuja Directorate of Heritage Bank, Mr. George Oko-Obah, assured accelerated but judicial steps in meeting the agreed time within which to have the project completed.