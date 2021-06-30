Gov Matawalle finally defects to APC, as Yari assures total support

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has finally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the watch of the party’s national caretaker committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Receiving the party’s flag during the defection ceremony held at Trade Fair Ground Gusau yesterday, Governor Matawalle promised to carry all the party members along as one family that shares common but successful goals for the party’s continued popularity in the state.

The defecting Governor who further assured perfect unity among the teeming party members, also pledged to respect the constitution guiding the drive of the party affairs down to the wards level.

“I do not place anybody in APC on my left hand as enemy, therefore, I might have politically offended someone in the course of discharging my duty as Governor of the state, I seek for forgiveness as I forgive all and forget”, Matawalle has added.

Presenting the APC flag, the caretaker committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, welcomed the defecting Governor, urging him to serve the party to the best of his ability, adding that, “It is in the constitution of the APC that, the Incumbent Governor is the party leader of the state”.

“We all knew Zamfara was one of our great party’s stronghold except when something went wrong, and you are now expected to address political mistakes if there were any, and we are assuring you that all members of the party will continue to be loyalists”, Mai Mala has stressed.

Also speaking, former Governor Abdulaziz Yari, who was the APC leader before the defection of Governor Matawalle, has assured unreserved support and guidance with a view to help strengthen the party more in the state.

Governors that graced the defection ceremony were Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Ahmed El Rufa’i, Professor Babagana Zulum, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu and Badaru Abubakar of Kano, Kaduna, Borno, Kebbi and Jigawa respectively.