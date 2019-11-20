Gov Matawalle condemns killing of 14, gives succor to victims’ families

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has described the Sunday’s attack which resulted into the killing of 14 people in Karaye village of Gummi local Government Area of the state as unfortunate and barbaric.

In a statement by the Director General Press Affairs Government House Gusau, Malam Yusuf Idris, the Governor reiterated that his administration will not condone any form of bloodletting in the state as some unpatriotic feel they can take the laws into their hands.

The Governor has charged all communities in the State to continue to be vigilant and not to hesitate to alert the nearest security agencies for prompt actions against any questionable and strange movements.

The statement further said, “Governor Matawalle also called on both the Yansakai and other criminal elements who have not yet embraced the peace initiative to do so as government will not take it lightly with anybody found wanting, for this therefore, I am directing Security agencies to track and arrest anybody that has a hand in any of the attacks.

“He constituted a team under the leadership of the Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, to visit the affected communities, condole families of the deceased, sympathize with the wounded and present relief materials to them on behalf of the state government.

“He then condoled with those that lost their loved ones as a result of the attacks and sympathised with the wounded, saying the State Government has already mobilized more security personnel to the affected area to restore normalcy.”

The Governor further said the State Government has since introduced monthly joint Security meeting which has the attendance of traditional rulers, Fulani and Yansakai representatives among others that will from time to time, discuss all identified issues in order to ensure the sustenance of the peace that has been attained so far in the State.