Gov Makinde chairs PDP campaign council for Ondo guber poll

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Ahead of the October 10, this year’s governorship election in Ondo State, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, as Chairman of its National Campaign Council for the election.

This was made known yesterday in a notice released by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The notice showed that Zamfara State Governor, Hon. Bello Mattawale was appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo governorship election is made up of 145 members

The PDP National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Maibashira is to serve as the Secretary of the council.

Other members of the campaign council include all PDP state governors, some PDP elected lawmakers, some former governors and other chieftains of the party.

The inauguration of the campaign council has been slated for Friday at the party’s national headquarters, Abuja.

