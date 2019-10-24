Gov. Lalong lauds Nigeria Ladies Open Golf Championship, promises to support

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Executive Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong has lauded the Nigeria Ladies Open Golf Championship and promised to support the 2019 tournament slated in Abuja.

The governor gave the assurance in Abuja when the leadership of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) led the championship’s Organising Committee on a courtesy call on him at Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro.

According to him, “It is always my pleasure to contribute to golf development in Nigeria and also participate in the sport as a golfer. So, I will always be there for you.

“I assure you that I will do a lot in this regard, even if it involves playing when I am available as one of the guest. I will be there for you,’’ he said.

Lalong said because the golf sport means a lot to many people, either economically, politically or physically, it needs a lot of support from many quarters.

“Golf means a lot to many people. You can do a lot in business, based on the contacts you build through it. It also helps you to meet a lot of people.

“Moreover, it helps to mould your character as an individual, as it affects your mind positively. It helps to build you as a person. And this is what we need to know.

“In taking a decision on being involved in the sport, either as a player or as a sponsor, we need to be aware of the sport’s contributions to us as persons or as a nation,’’ he said.

The governor said this was why he would be supporting the championship with all he has, because he knows that golf makes enormous contributions to the Nigeria.

“When we all come round to support the championship, the sport will grow and individuals will improve, and Nigeria will reap a lot of benefits,’’ Lalong said.

Speaking earlier, the LGAN President, Ekanem Ekwueme had told the governor that players from at least 10 countries were being expected at the championship scheduled for Nov. 12 to Nov. 15.

“We are sure we can always count on you, because we know your commitment to the sport and the fact that you can always be relied upon,’’ Ekwueme said.

Chairperson, Organising Committee for the Championship, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, said the visit on Lalong was in view of his position as a major stakeholder in the sport.

“You are one of our serious members, and we know that you are always there not only for the club in Abuja but the sport in Nigeria as a whole.

“This is one of the reasons why you have been picked as one of those to tee off the championship,’’ she said.

Okah-Donli assured the Governor that no stone will be left unturned in the committee’s quest to organise a memorable championship