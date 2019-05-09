Gov. Lalong appoints 5 new judges

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, has approved the appointment of five new judges for the Plateau State Judiciary.

A statement signed by Mark Longyen, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, said the appointments followed the recommendation of the judicial officers by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

It added that, the appointments which take effect immediately are in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) with regards to the appointment of judicial officers.

The statement further said that the new judges will be sworn in by the governor on Thursday 9th May 2019 at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

It called on top government functionaries, including members of the state Executive Council, members of the state House of Assembly, members of the Bar and Bench, and other dignitaries to attend the swearing in ceremony which is slated for 10 am.

The new judges are: High Court; Geoffrey Mwasu Kamyal, Gedaliah Dayen Fwamyon, and Boniface Shalyuun Ngyouu, Sharia Court of Appeal:

Muhammad Mustapha Hassan. Customary Court of Appeal : Veronica Julcit Dadom.