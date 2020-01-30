Gov. Ganduje declares support for community policing

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje Yesterday gave his support for the establishment of community policing as panacea to the insecurity challenges facing the country.

Gov. Ganduje who disclosed this while speaking with Parliamentary Correspondents in Abuja shortly after the swearing in ceremony of three Kano State lawmakers who won at the just concluded rerun elections held on Saturday, harped on the need for synergy among the nation’s security agencies as well as the populace.

“What is important now is to pay attention to community policing because we have seen that security is everybody’s business unless if there is synergy among security agencies and unless there is synergy among the populace to get security information, we will not be able to get the issue of security right”

The Kano State Governor who led other members of his cabinet to the House of Representatives, tasked them on employment of their Constituents and make laws for good governance of the country.

According to him, “we are for the three elected members of the House of Representatives and also we are here to witness the re-confirmation of the former leader, who is also being taken back to his position as the Leader of the House.

“This is historic day indeed, this shows that APC is fully on ground in Kano we have consolidated it and we will continue to forge ahead and see that APC in Kano and Nigeria gets to the next level

“I wish to urge them to make good laws for the good governance of this country and also be conscious of the employment of their constituents who voted them into office”

He also tasked members of the opposition on the need to cooperate together in the overall interest of the country, saying, “even though we are from different political parties but when it comes to moving Nigeria forward, we should come together and do things together”.