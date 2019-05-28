Gov. Gaidam commissions reconstructed LG secretariat

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu.

Yobe state governor, Alh. Ibrahim Gaidam yesterday commissioned a reconstructed government secretariat in Potiskum local government area of Yobe state and commended Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari who for his interest in assisting victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

Speaking during the occasion, the chairman, management committee Potiskum, Alh. Salisu Muktari stated that the secretariat was completely burnt down by insurgents in 2013, thus making things difficult for the management and staff of the local government until the intervention by the victim support fund initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the executive director of the victims support fund, Professor Sunday Ochoche, the structure is among the 147 public structures reconstructed by VSY spread across 11 local government areas of the state at the total cost of N1.5 billion.

He commended the state governor, Alh. Ibrahim Gaidam for partnering with the support fund which has yielded positive results as seen in the various projects executed in the state.