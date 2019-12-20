Gov. Fintiri flags off 18.8 kilometers road project

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has flagged off the construction of 18.8 kilometres road network in the state capital.

Launching the beginning of the construction works at Bachure Quarter in Yola Thursday, Governor Fintiri said it was a fulfilment of campaign promises he pledged to the people in the areas.

“The construction of Bachure road is therefore a fulfilment of my promise as I had promised that this road will be the first to be constructed by my administration.

“Most road projects by my predecessor were either grounded, uncompleted while many were not paid for, hence the need to talk to the contractors who have agreed to continue with the projects, “ Fintiri stated

Fintiri said it was their mission and vision to make Adamawa State work again despite the huge amount of liabilities left behind by previous administrations.

He assured that the contract has been awarded to a very competent contractor, adding the essence of the contract is to ease the suffering of the masses on that part of the community as well as controlling traffic flows in every nook and cranny of the state.

And to the contractors, the Governor warned them to live up to the desired expectations as the government will not hesitate to do otherwise in the course of persecuting the contract.

Speaking earlier, the State Commissioner of Works, Adamu Atiku Abubakar said the contracts were awarded to BATCO-CTC after meeting all the technical requirements for the contract.

In his remarks, District Head of Jimeta, Alhaji Baba Paris called on beneficiaries to support and co-operate with the government in its efforts at providing the basic necessities of life to them.

Representative of the construction company assured that they will not fail in their onerous task.

Our Correspondent reports that the Bachure to army barracks road has been so bad that motorists fear to ply it except those residing there.

The over eight township roads to be constructed are 18.8 kilometers in all.