Gov. Buni signs 2020 budget into law

From Uche Uche, Damaturu

Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has signed the 2020 Finance and Appropriation Bill into law with focus on fifth key objectives.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the governor described the occasion as a time of great promise for the state especially as the New Year nears, with the hope and determination to make it the year of Yobe’s socio-economic renewal.

“So, what we are doing here today is more than a ceremony. It is the first concrete step we are taking to continue along the trajectory of socio-economic development on which our state currently moves and consolidate on the gains we have made”, he stated.

The Appropriation Bill passed by the House and now presented for the governor’s accent provides for a total aggregate expenditure of N108.3 billion

This, he said, implies that having subjected the initial proposal of N108.4billion to legislative scrutiny, the budget size was reduced by the House of Assembly by N100 million or by 0.102%.

Out of this the sum of N50. 5 has been earmarked for capital expenditure while N57.8 billion will be devoted to recurrent services.

He assured the Honourable House and the people of the state that his administration’s commitment to transparent, effective and accountable financial and resource management remains resolute and would, by God’s, execute the projects and services appropriated for in the 2020 Budget to the best of government’s ability.

In keeping with his resolve to take Yobe state to the Next Level of development, he has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to renew their commitment to the determination and hard work and dedication needed for a successful implementation of the 2020 Budget.

He also directed the Chief Accounting Officers of the Ministries Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to uphold the provisions of the budget and prepare implementation work plan that should and must align with those budgetary provisions.

The Governor said this should be undertaken in conjunction with, and under the guidance of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

He said the goal of the budget is to build on the momentum to revitalize the educational, agricultural and healthcare sectors and to upgrade the infrastructure and build the capacity of youths to stand on their feet.

While reviewing the 2019 budget, he stated that the sum of N91.6 billion was budgeted to fund capital and recurrent spending.

As the 2019 fiscal year comes to an end, he pointed out that the N91.6 budgeted for the year, and that the actual receipts in the coffers of the state government from all projected revenue sources stood at N78.18 billion

He also stated that, the total percentage of implementation success of the 2019 Budget now stands at 85.

He concluded by speaking on the need to cut wasteful expenditure across the MDAs.