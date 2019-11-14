Gov. Buni presents N108. 4bn budget for 2020 fiscal year

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has presented the 2020 budget of N108.4 billion for the 2020 fiscal year before the state House of Assembly to execute various projects and programmes in the state which shows an increase of N16.7 billion or 15.5 percent over that of 2019 fiscal year.

Speaking while presenting the budget, the governor stated that, out of the total proposed budget sum, the government plans to spend the sum of N58,04 billion or 53.5%, to cater for recurrent expenditure and N50.4 billion or 46.5% to cater for capital expenditure programmes.

The budget tagged Budget of Continuity and Consolidation, he said would place emphasis on lives of the people, values and about the government vision, mission, commitment to work hard, sacrifice and resolute determination to move the state forward to the path of socio-economic prosperity with focus on five critical areas namely, agriculture, education, healthcare, water supply and infrastructural development, among others.

With the 2020 budget, the government would take proactive approaches to addressing the challenges in state education sector, especially in primary and secondary education.

and would seek to boost agriculture by encouraging a transition from traditional subsistent to commercial farming with a view to improving food security and provide avenues for wealth creation and youth empowerment among other listed objectives of the budget.

“I wish to reiterate that, subject to the availability of our resources, the five key areas I have mentioned above are the key objectives which the 2020 budget intends to achieve and focus on,” the governor stated, education has the lion share of N22.8 billion followed by health with the sum of N12.6.billion ..

He prayed for the honourable members of the House to consider our 2020 Budget proposals meticulously and pass them expeditiously, to enable the delivery of campaign promises to the electorate.