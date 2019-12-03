Gov. Bello sacks senior aides

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has relieved all political office holders of their jobs, directing them to hand over to the most senior civil servant in their Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade and made available to newsmen yesterday , said that the following categories are exempted from the above directive for now; all serving Commissioners, Director-General (Government House Administration, direct aides of the governor, direct aides of the Deputy Governor,

aides of the Chief of Staff, aides of the wife of the governor and the aides of the wife of the deputy governor.

The statement further pointed out that the Head of Service, Auditor-General for state and local government and chairman and members of statutory commissions are not affected by the above directive.

Affected aides include: Special Advisers,Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

The handing over process according to the statement, must be concluded today, Tuesday , 3rd December, 2019.

It stressed further that copies of the handing over notes should be forwarded to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State in soft and hard copies.

It appreciated the affected officials for their immense contributions to the development of the state.