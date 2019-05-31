Gov. Bello laments high rate of corruption in Niger

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that he will consolidate on his past achievements in the last four years of governance.

He, however lamented over the deep corruption going on in the civil service in the state.

Bello made the declaration in Minna after administering oath of office and allegiance by the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Ahmed Alhaji Bima to him and his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso to mark the beginning of their second term in office.

The governor added that his administration will try to complete all the ongoing projects and initiate new ones to ensure the development of the entire state in all sectors of the economy.

He decried over the unrepentant attitude of some civil servants in the state who were head bent on stealing public funds hence the need to whilst blowing policy to deal with the menace and to fish out criminal elements in the civil service.

“Government efforts in the last four years to clean the state Wage Bill have not been successful due to the activities of some criminal elements in the civil service who are bent on stealing the legal earnings of others. We will not tolerate anyone shortchanging any civil servant.

“Therefore, we shall institute the Whistle-Blowing-Policy where anyone with useful information that would lead to uncovering the salary cartel and their shady deals would be handsomely rewarded and you can be rest assured of your protection” he stated.

He explained that his administration has done a lot in the transformation of Niger State within the available resources and reiterated his determination to justify the confidence reposed in him by raising the standard of leaving of the citizens.

Governor Bello enumerated some of his achievements in the areas of economy, social welfare, education, Agriculture, women and youths empowerment, infrastructural development, health, water supply and sanitation as well as renewal energy and security while assuring to sustain and improved upon them.