Gov. Bello hails 1st Female CP from Niger state

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated Rabi Umar for rising to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) in the Nigeria Police Force.

Governor Bello congratulated her when he received her on a courtesy visit at the Niger State Government Lodge, Abuja.

The Governor hailed her resilience and commitment in the force saying they have yielded result not only to her, but to the State by becoming the first indigenous woman from the state to attain the position.

He urged her to remain committed, hardworking and dedicated to duties pointing out that her exemplary records will spur other women in the force to excel.

The Governor who also admonished her to see her position as a call for service to humanity, prayed that God will grant her more wisdom and protection in the discharge of her duties, and assured her of his administration’s support.

In her remarks, CP Rabi Umar promised not to disappoint the State and expressed delight with the warmth reception she got from the Governor.

Rabi Umar is the CP Force Education, Abuja, and she is married to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) retired, Umar Abubakar Manko who hails from Bida, Niger State.

