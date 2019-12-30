Gov. Bagudu reaffirms support for sports devt

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said that his administration will continue to support sports activities which is part of his deliberate policy to develope sport to enhance physical and mental capabilities of the citizenry as well as strengthen cohesiveness.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated at the final match between Dukku Warriors Football Club and Abubakar Malami Football Club Birnin Kebbi for the 7th Edition of Dr. Muhammad Sanusi State Super League Competition 2019 held at Dukku Barracks playing ground this weekend.

He was confident that Kebbi State would continue to excel in all sports at state, national and international tournaments taking cognisance of the superlative performance by the State Beach Soccer team rated the best in Africa and fifty nine in the world by FIFA.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu donated one million naira to Discovery Academy Birnin Kebbi in furtherance of quest to discover talents in sports.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu affirmed commitment to sustaining necessary support to sporting activities and encouraging men and women to partake actively in all games as professionals.

He was grateful to the Federal Government for reappointing Dr. Muhammad Sanusi an indigene of Kebbi state as Secretary General Nigeria Football Federation for another five year term.

Dukku Warriors who emerged champions in the competition went home with a trophy and will represent the state in the National Division Three.