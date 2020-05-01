Gov. Bagudu approves N2.4bn for payment of gratuities to retirees

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the sum of N 2.4 Billion naira for the immediate payment of gratuities to retired State Civil Servants, Local Government, and Local Government Education Authorities retirees.

The approval, was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Abubakar Umar Dutsinmari , on Wednesday.

According to the statement, ”the retirees with a balance of N500,000 and below would be paid 100 per cent, while others with more than the amount stated above would be paid on percentage basis” .

It further stated that, subsequent payments would continue as soon as the financial situation of the state improves.

He urged people to remain calm as government his working hard to ensured that all the retired benefits have been paid.

