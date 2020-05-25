Gov Bagudu admonishes Muslims to sustain lessons learnt during Ramadan

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has admonished the Muslim Ummah to sustain the noble lessons learnt in the Holy Month of Ramadan, to outlive the period.

Bagudu said: “ These lessons include patience, perseverance, piety, philanthropy and good neighborliness.

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu also said only five COVID-19 patients remain in the Isolation Centre in Birnin Kebbi.

The governor broke the cheering story in his Sallah message to the people of the state , which he delivered shortly after the Eid prayers in Birnin Kebbi.

Bagudu expressed happiness with the development, saying,” this shows that, we in Birnin Kebbi are winning the war against the dreaded pandemic.

“Noticeable progress is being made in the fight against the disease and our strategies are different.

“We must not however relent so long as the problem exists elsewhere.”

The governor appealed to the people of the state to sustain the current tempo of invaluable support to the fight against the disease.

Bagudu also admonished them to continue to observe all the measures so far introduced, like social distancing, hand washing, use of face masks and hygiene , among others .

Doing so, the governor further noted, was part of the long term management of the pandemic.

The governor averred that, significant gains had been made under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said,” we hope that, this continue to yield a better , stronger and a more resilient nation.

Bagudu urged the people of the state to take to farming, with a view to allaying the fear that, the pandemic would affect food security in Nigeria.

The governor charged , “ we should produce more food for local consumption, sale to other parts of Nigeria and for exports.”

He congratulated people of the state for witnessing another Sallah period even with the pandemic that is ravaging the world.

Bagudu also advised people of the state to continue to remain peaceful and united for a better Kebbi State.

