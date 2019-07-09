Gov. Badaru wants LG autonomy cancelled

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa Governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru said that, the state government will continue to monitor the twenty seven local government councils financial expenditure and ensure worker’s salary and pension are among the first line charges.

Governor Badaru dropped the hint yesterday while fielding question from newsmen on the local government financial autonomy and how it affects the state government in Dutse the state capital.

He explained that, some of the council chairmen have already started begging state governors to cancel the financial autonomy which according to him is not possible now.

Alhaji Badaru however, revealed that his government has set a benchmark under which every local government council would get minimum of N5 million for running its affairs monthly no matter how situation is.

According to him, in the last month of June , Hadejia local government was given N40 million from state stabilization fund to bridge the N35 million deficit in its monthly expenditure and use the remaining N5 million for running the local government affairs.

The governor also promised to give bailout and other financial intervention to any local government with financial challenges in the state.

According to him, the autonomy has exposed how state governors are so generous to local government and prove wrong those who are accusing states for creating financial difficulties to the councils.

“ While for the joint projects that have been awarded, the state government will continue to finance it but henceforth new ones will not be given out to the autonomy “

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to continue assisting the local governments as federal government has been doing to the states of the federation.