Gov Badaru vows to support NAHCON for successful 2021 Hajj exercise

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru assured his commitments and cooperation to National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for a successful 2021 hajj exercise in the state.

Governor Badaru gave the assurance when the National Chairman of the commission Dr Zikirullahi Kunle Hassan paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at government house Dutse.

He explained that, Jigawa state government under his administration will do all it best to make better arrangement for Jigawa state pilgrims and welfare board as well as all support to NAHCON for a successful Hajj operation.

He commended the the new board members of the commission for their various initiatives which help in coast reduction of the Hajji fare and other provement in Hajji exercise.

While making his remarks, the chairman National Hajji Commission (NAHCO) Dhikirullah Adekunle Hassan vow to make Hajji fare affordable to all Nigerian intending pilgrims through coast cutting and various initiatives.

He said, this year after series of discussion engagement and negotiations with airlines, landlords and other service providers in hajji exercise, the commission succeeded in securing almost 15 percent discount of Hajji Fare.

“But unfortunately the 2020 Hajji exercise was canceled due to Coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless we will keep up such negotiation and engagement until Hajji fare become cheaper and affordable to all Nigerian intending pilgrims “.

The chairman also revealed that, the commission has sign agreement with Jaiz Bank for establishing “ Hajji Fare Savin Scheme”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...