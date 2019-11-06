Gov Badaru presents N152.9b 2020 budget

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru has presented the sum of N152.9 billion as appropriation bill for the fiscal year 2020 before the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

The budget was tagged the “budget of sustained economic growth and social transformation-meeting the next level” is 4.5 percent less to the last 2019 budget.

According to him, the sum of N75.1 billion was proposed for capital projects, adding that, this year’s capital project dropped by 1.8 percent compared to what was proposed in last year’s estimate.

He explained that, the educational sector carried the largest share of N19.88 billion adding that, the sum of N18.32 billion was proposed for road and transport development, saying the proposal was slightly less than one quarter of the total capital investment.

He stressed that the ratio of capital to recurrent expenditure is below the fiscal target, because of the provision for pending salary increase, hence the need to address critical manpower gaps in the State civil service and the need to sustain public service at optimal levels.

He said the expenditure Profile of this budget were personnel cost local Governments 10,084,000,000, Personnel Cost of Primary Healthcare Staff and Contributions for Local Education Authorities Staff Salaries to SUBEB was N24,226,000,000.

He said that the overhead cost is N 12,207,000,000 while the contingencies remain N3,510,000,000 and the capital expenditure is N22,778,000,000 Bn

total 72,805,000,000 bn respectively.

Therefore, the agricultural sector is one of the area that has gotten the highest attention of being allocated with N10.9 Billion.

While making his remark after the presentation, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Idris Garba Kareka, promised the speedy passage of the budget before end of December 2019.

He then assured the continue support and cooperation to the governor and his council to make Jigawa a greater giant.