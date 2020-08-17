Gov Badaru lauds Buhari for the take-off of 25b road in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru has commended president Muhammad Buhari’s administration for the approval ‎and commencement of N25b Gaya-Kafin Hausa road.

Governor Badaru made the commendation yesterday during an inspection tour to some projects in the state.

The governor also commended president Muhammad Buhari for the release of N6.2 billion through Tetfund and federal ministry of works for some projects in Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa.n

He explained that, the Sule Lamido University projects was awarded at total sum of N13 billion where federal government released N6.2 billion while state government released N6.8 billion for the project.

According to him, the N13 billion projects which reach 55 percent of completion, include the construction of Agriculture and natural resources and faculty of computer and information technology.

Governor Badaru also said, the road project which will cover over 120 kilometres expected tobe completed in the next six month.

He said, when the project completed it would boost agricultural activities and the learning process in the area and the state at large.

Governor Badaru then seek for more support and cooperation from Jigawa citizens to make the state a greater giant.

