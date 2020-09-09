Gov Badaru insists on removal of LGs support to Lamido Varsity

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru has reacted to the recent responses of the public on the bill seeking to stop 27 local government from allocating two percent of their allocation to Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa.

Governor Badaru who said state government is ready to take the responsibilities of the university, added that the law is not fair to necessitate local government on funding the University at the situation where they are struggle to finance their day to day activities.

The Governor dropped the hint yesterday while speaking to news men at government house Dutse,

According to him, it is the responsibility of every state government to fully fund higher institutions and not the local government.

“We inherited a law that necessitates local governments to fund the university which is a responsibility of the state government. It is an unjust law, because the local governments are struggling to even pay their salaries, why then add another burden on them.” The governor explained.

“Some of the local government’s federal allocation can’t finance their basic expenditures, even last month state government give them N250 million before settling their basic activities” the governor said.

He explained that his administration inherited some projects amounting to seven billion naira out of which only N3.3 was paid by the last administration while present administration paid all the remaining amount.

“The building of the university was awarded at the cost of 7billion naira and the previous administration only paid N3.3 billion. We continue to fund the university and we have so far spent over N5 billion.

“I personally requested for more funding from the federal government and through tetfund special intervention the federal government has carried out projects in the university worth 3billion naira.” he said.

The governor who promised that he will never allow Sule Lamido University to collapse said “I’m a university product. As well as Jigawa indegene too”

“ I am a graduate, I’ve passed through university education, so I’m going to be the last person to hamper the development of education in my state as my administration made education its priority.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...