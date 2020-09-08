Gov Badaru condoles with Jigawa flood victims

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru has extended his condolence messages to the people affected with recent flood in the state.

Governor Badaru extended the condolence yesterday at the commissioning of Gumel/Gagarawa/Suletankarkar/Maigatari federal constituency office and empowerment of youths held at Gumel Emirate Foundation.

He explained that, state government expressed its sadness particularly to the families of those that lost their lives, houses, farm products and those that are injured.

According to him, his administration already swung into action to save the lives as well as to relief pain for the victims in the state.

The governor then, congratulated 513 beneficiaries of the empowerment and urged them to make proper use of the items.

While making his remarks at the occasion, the member representing ‎Gumel/Gagarawa/Suletankarkar/Maigatari federal constituency Alhaji Nazifi Sani Gumel who distributed the items, assured more support to the teeming youths in the area.

Honourable Nazifi listed the empowerment ‘s items distributed to his constituents as three houses, 20 cars, 10 Keke Napep, 100 motorcycle, 100 sewing machines, 100 grinding machines, 50 freezer, coputers, handsets among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...