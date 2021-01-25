Gov Badaru appoints special assistants, as State govt partners NHRC to reduce sexual violence

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has approved the appointment of Bayero Muhammad Maifulani as Special Assistant to the Governor on Adult Education.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini.

Similarly, the Governor has also approved the appointment of Sani Sabo Kwarko as Special Assistant to the Governor on Culture.

Meanwhile, the State Government said it will continue to partner with the National Human Rights Commission in tackling the menace of sexual and gender abuse based violence against women and girls.

The Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini gave the assurance while receiving this year’s report on activism against sexual and gender based violence presented by the National Human Rights Commission.

Represented by the Honourable Commissioner of Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim the Secretary to the State Government said the State Government will look into the recommendations of the report and work closely with the National Human Rights Commission to eliminate violence against women and promote human rights culture.

He said over the years the Jigawa State Government had tried to minimized violence against women and girls.

Earlier, the Jigawa State Coordinator, Human Rights Commission, Aminu Inuwa Adamu told the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State that, they were at his office to summit a report on activism against sexual and gender based violence to the State Government.

He said each year from 25th November to 10th December, the International Community marks 16 days of activism on the elimination of violence against women.

He explained that globally, there have been increased report on violence against women and girls, which was believed to be caused by the lockdown introduced across countries to curb the spread of the Covid -19 pandemic.

The State Coordinator said the period is used to raise awareness on violence against women and girls and promote human rights of women and girls.

He said “as a nation activism the Jigawa State office of the National Human Rights Commission commmerated the activities and at the end of the programme a report had been compiled and I am glad to submit the report to you”.

