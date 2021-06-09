Gov Badaru appoints Kila, Danyaro as media aides

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru has approved the appointment of Alhaji Habibu Nuhu Kila as Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Public Relations.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini and issued to news men by the public relations officer to the office of the Secretary to the state government Ismail Ibrahim Dutse.

Kila, a veteran journalist, was the General Manager Horizon FM, Dutse and currently the Vice President North, Nigerian Guild of Editors.

Similarly, the Governor has approved the appointment of Ahmad Muhammad Danyaro as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print and Social Media.