National News

Gov Badaru appoints Kila, Danyaro as media aides

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Live up to expections - S/West Rep Caucus tells Buhari, security agencies
Next Article
ERA/FoEN blames clashes by militia groups on shrinking of Lake Chad
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
UNICEF Ambassadors urge G7 countries to donate Covid-19 vaccine to poor  https://t.co/wnWYmx8bxO
12 hours ago
When SCI, stakeholders jaw-jaw on Nigeria’s nutrition funding https://t.co/oXdhqqRO4H
12 hours ago
Imo crisis: Gov Uzodinma seeks help, says I alone can’t guarantee security in Imo https://t.co/cVg9c3BHxh
19 hours ago
Twitter ban: Lawmakers dare Malami https://t.co/7k097CPfAG
19 hours ago
Twitter Ban: Reps probe FG’s decision https://t.co/sdDq9BBvAc
19 hours ago
We Are Social Too