Gombe: Teachers Service Commission train staff to actualize skill

From David Hassan, Gombe

Teachers Service Commission in Gombe state has trained its members, its senior management staff and other critical staff on skills, knowledge and competency.

The training which took place at the Education Resource Center was aimed at educating members of the commission in the area of recruitment, selection, and retention of teachers.

Chairman of the commission Mrs. Na’omi Maiguwa in her remarks during the training on Wednesday said TSC is mandated to carryout teachers recruitment, promotion and discipline.

“ It also handled teachers welfare such as conversion to appropriate cadres in teaching, civil service, transfer, and retirement from service.”

She decried inadequate learning where secondary school leavers could not pass their external examination like WAEC, NECO and but got admitted into tertiary institutions.

It is sad that the current student ratio in state secondary schools and colleges is about 1:350 which according to her subjects like Mathematics, English language, Sciences, and humanities are witnessing shortage of teachers.

She said Teachers Service Commission is working ways out of this ugly scenario to achieve its objective.

While calling on the participants to take the training seriously she said the two days training was to enable staff of the commission to refresh their managerial skills.

