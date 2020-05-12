Gombe records first coronavirus death

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

The Task Force Committee on COVID-19 in Gombe has revealed that one patient at the isolation center in Kwadon died as a result of coronavirus.

Chairman of the Task Force, Prof. Idris Mohammed made this known Monday while briefing journalists.

He said the 50 years old man traveled to Bauchi from Gombe and came back sick which drew the attention of the leader of the community to call the rapid response team of COVID-19 within the area to take him to the isolation center in Kwadon for test.

He said reaching the centre, his sample was taking for test in Abuja but his result was tested positive.

According to him, the man was hypertensive which he said he has been taking hypertension drugs that courses him a brain damage which he slumped and was rushed to intensive care at Gombe Specialist Hospital where he was identified to having a stroke that led to part of his body dead.

He explained that the man died on Sunday at 4:00 pm.

Confirming the update of coronavirus to journalists, the chairman of the committee said 1,168 cases of COVID-19 was sent for test in Abuja out of this number, 118 turned positive, the committee is doing it best to ensure free coronavirus in the state.

He said they have taken bold step to produce necessary support to the patients at the isolation centers.

