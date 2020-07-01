Gombe records 19 death from COVID-19

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

The task force committee on COVID-19 in Gombe has revealed that Gombe state government has tested 577 suspected cases of COVID-19 since inception of the virus.

Chairman of the task force committee Prof. Idris Mohammed made this known yesterday in Gombe while briefing Journalists on Tuesday.

He said out of the number tested, 503 cases were positive while 350 cases were treated and discharged.

According to him, 19 death were recorded inline with 134 active cases which he said the committee is finding it difficult to carryout the exercise due to proper addresses in their residential homes.

He appreciated that the system has changed for the better where people within the communities are compromising in identifying suspected patients of COVID-19 in their domains.

The chairman while emphasising the need to eradicate the menace of the virus appealed to the people to be proactive in their dealings by contacting the task force committee concerning suspected cases of COVID-19 among residents in their communities for testing.

He said the only way we can get out of the virus we are advised to wash our hands regularly, using hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing including wearing of face mask.

