Gombe prioritises teachers’ welfare, devt, says Gov Inuwa

By Miriam Humbe

Gombe state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya has paid tribute to teachers in Gombe state and Nigeria at large for their immense contributions and sacrifices to societal development through imparting knowledge and shaping the future of the pupils and students despite obvious challenges.

According to a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, the governor made the comment in a goodwill message to mark the 2020 teachers’ day.

Governor Yahaya described teachers as tink tank upon which children, as future leaders draw their inspiration while growing up.

He said his administration will continue to take measures that will promote the wellbeing, development and empowerment of the teachers in the state.

The Governor described the theme of the 2020 World Teachers Day, “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future” as apt and timely, saying “the job of educating, nurturing and moulding lives may be challenging but it is still one of the most honourable jobs on earth “.

“Our administration recognizes the pivotal role of teachers and teaching profession in societal development, we shall therefore ensure their proper training, welfare and provision of requisite infrastructure and facilities, including modern materials in order to encourage performance and productivity at all levels”.

He said his administration has strenthened partnership with relevant agencies and organisations, including, UBEC, USAID and other local and international bodies to reposition the education sector and enhance teachers capacity for optimum performance.

Governor Yahaya indicated that the state of emergency he earlier declared on the education was aimed at taking a holistic approach in providing both human and material resources to reinvigorate the sector and make it more result oriented.

