Gombe: NPC launch dissemination of 2020 Nigeria education data survey

From David Hassan, Gombe

National Population Commission (NPC) in Gombe state has launched dissemination of the 2020 Nigeria education data survey.

The Federal Commissioner National Population Commission Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Danburam made this known yesterday in Gombe.

He said the official launch of the data survey will help to bring up children who are out of school.

He said the report that was launched with the assistance of Gombe state government will go long way in harnessing the education sector.

According to him, the commission will ensure that the education sector which is one of the cardinal point in every society will do as much as possible to see that things are done in good manner.

Hon. Danburam who represented the chairman of the commission Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra said federal government with the support of the World bank is doing the needful in implementing better education service delivery to BESDA programme in 17 focus state across the 6 geo-political zones in the county.

