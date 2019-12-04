Gombe magistrates decry inadequacy of facilities to operate

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

Magistrate Association of Nigeria Gombe chapter has decried that the association lack inadequate facilities to operate carry out its functions.

Chairman of the association in Gombe, Muhammad Tukur stated this at a one- day sensitization workshop organized by magistrates held at High Court complex.

He cited some challenges facing the association, saying that since the creation of Gombe State, no single magistrate court was built by the government.

He also said that, there is no any befitting office or residential accommodation equipped in the state.

According to him, for over 8 years now magistrate court complex under construction which is located at Kasuwan Shanu and Tumfure are yet to be completed which necessitates sharing of courts among chief magistrates in the state and thus affects the productivity of the judiciary.

Speaking at the event, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Gombe State, Barr Zubairu Umar said he has been the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and will not hesitate to intimate his Excellency, the governor on the need and challenges facing the judiciary.

He said judiciary plays a vital role in governance and there is need for them to have an enabling environment to operate.

Declaring the workshop open, the Ag. Chief Judge Gombe State, Justice Beatrice I Iliya appreciated the conduct of the programme and called on the participants to listen to the resource persons very carefully and tap some experiences and utilize them.