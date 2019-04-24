Gombe killings: Buhari decries reckless driving, mob action

Share This





















President Muhammadu Buhari has decried reckless driving, resort to self-help and mob action resulting into the death of some Christian youths and reprisal killings of the law enforcement officials during an Easter procession in Gombe on Sunday night.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday the President who expressed sadness over the report described the violent actions as “very unfortunate,” while extending condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the several injured speedy recovery.

Joining the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Gombe State chapter, and the State Government in appealing for calm, President Buhari also decried the reckless driving as well as “quick resort to self-help and mob action.”

According to him, “We must always be mindful of the peaceful action of others while resisting the urge to take the laws into our hands notwithstanding the gravity of provocation.”

The President commends the leaderships of the police and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for steps taken in bringing the situation under control, and promising further investigations into the sad incident.

President Buhari prays Almighty God to comfort the bereaved families and grant rest to the souls of the departed victims.