Gombe govt flags off distribution of school materials

From David Hassan, Gombe

Gombe state government has flagged off the distribution of school materials under Better Education Service Delivery for All programme (BESDA).

Performing the function yesterday at Jalingo Ashaka in Funakaye local government area of Gombe state, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said the distribution of the materials including school uniforms/Bags containing writing materials to pupils in public primary schools and girl child learning centre.

According to him, government were able to return 1004 pupils,back to class while 70,000 Almajari’s were enrolled with a total number of 40 girl-child to learning centers.

Governor Yahaya who appreciated the programme said his administration is committed to bring back children who are out of school to continue their careers.

He said his assumption into office in May last year he declared state of emergency in education to ensure that school children roaming in streets are back to school.

According to him,so far government spent N2.9billion in education activities with a view of renovating 400 classrooms.

Speaking earlier, Executive Chairman Gombe state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Babaji Babadidi also commenting the federal government for initiating the BESDA programme to revive the standard of education in some states who are left behind.

He assured governor Yahaya its readiness to carry out its functions effectively.

On his part, Gombe state project coordinator BESDA Dr. Abdullahi Bappah Ahmed said coming of the programme to the state is timely as state government is making effort to see that children who are out of school get sense of belonging in the society.