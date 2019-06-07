Gombe gov swears in SSG, Head of Civil Service

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

The Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has sworn-in the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi and his counterpart, the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Bappayo Ishaya.

The governor charged them to discharge their civic responsibilities effectively.

Governor Yahaya made this known yesterday in Gombe while swearing -in the Secretary to the State Government and the Head of Civil Service at the Banquet Hall, Government House Gombe.

According to him, their appointments was based on merit and that they were carefully chosen due to their integrity to serve.

He said his administration will do everything possible to ensure that he give them necessary support and create conducive environment to enable them work effectively.

While congratulating them for the appointment, the governor assured government commitment which he said will do everything possible to see that the appointee have sense of belonging in the present administration.

According to him, government would redefine it’s policy to ensure that only people oriented are giving the mandate to serve.

The Secretary to the State Government Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve assured the governor that they will follow his foot steps while performing their civic responsibilities.

He promised that the mandate given them to serve they will not disappoint the present government neither than the people of Gombe people.

We will do everything possible to ensure that we work effectively to ensure that the present administration get a successful tenure he said.

Speaking further, the SSG thank the governor for the gesture rendered to them to serve they will work harder to enable the present administration succeed.