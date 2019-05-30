Gombe gov suspends Dankwambo’s appointments, projects

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

The newly sworn-in governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has suspended projects, allocation and appointments made by the administration of the outgoing governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

Governor Yahaya stated that all projects, allocation and appointments made by the past administration between 10th of March till date have been suspended.

He announced government decision yesterday at Pantami Stadium in Gombe after he was sworn into office.

According to him, his administration is capable of taking Gombe and its environs to the next level adding that he will do everything possible to ensure that the state move forward.

He said his administration will focus on education, agriculture, health and infrastructure.

Speaking further, he said foreign investors will play major role in his government where he will partner with them for the betterment of the state.

He pledged support to carry the youths alone even as he described them as the engine room of government in any society.

The governor called on the public not to hesitate to support the present administration as government cannot do everything alone.