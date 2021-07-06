Gombe gov inaugurates Amina Mohammed skills Acquisition Centre

By David Hassan

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya says his administration’s campaign manifesto falls in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs which place emphasis on human capital development for social and economic emancipation of the people.

The Governor stated this at the commissioning ceremony of the Amina Mohammed skills acquisition centre located along Gombe bye-pass constructed by the SDGs in partnership with the Gombe State Government.

The centre is designed to be a strategic instrument for the economic empowerment and to cater for various life-skills trainings for young men and women in many areas.

Yahaya who used the occasion to pay glowing tribute to the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Hajiya Amina Mohammed said the skills acquisition centre been would not have come to reality without her personal effort.

He described the contribution of Amina Mohammed to the cause of humanity as cutting across all social, political and cultural boundaries, saying the Government and people of Gombe State are proud of her achievements and will continue to remain grateful for her love and magnanimity to the State.