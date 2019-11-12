Gombe Deputy Speaker, Haruna impeached

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

Members of Gombe State House Assembly yesterday passed vote of no confidence on its Deputy Speaker Hon. Shua’abu Adamu Haruna.

The Deputy Speaker who represents Kwami East at Gombe State House of Assembly was impeached early Tuesday at the floor of the House during plenary sitting chaired by the Speaker Hon. Sadiq Abubakar.

The removal of the Deputy Speaker by 21 out of 24 members in the House that gave two third of majority was moved by Member representing Yalmatu East Hon. Adamu Saleh Patah and seconded by member representing Billiri West Hon.Tulfugut Meimei Kardi.

It was alleged that his removal of the Deputy Speaker was due to his negligence for attending a function of swearing ceremony of commissioners, special advisers and Permanent Secretaries organized by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya where members of the House including the Speaker boycotted.

A source told our correspondent that the legislators were furious for keeping so long without official cars from the government, adding that the sworn in new commissioners were given new vehicles immediately before taking their offices.