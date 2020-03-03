Gombe constitutes taskforce on mineral resources

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

Gombe state Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the constitution of Mineral Resources and Environment Management Committee ( MREMCO) , with Engr. Sanusi Jibrin Gwani as the Chairman.

A statement signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant

(Media and Publicity) to the governor, said: Members of the Committee include:

1. Alh. Shehu Ibrahim Madugu

Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources

2. Mr. Bitrus Bako Environment Officer, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources

3. Yambiu Idris Buba Director, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources

4. Surv. Zakari Abubakar Difa Ag. Surveyor-General, Ministry of Lands

5. Mr. Absolom Baba

H.O.D Sanitation/Chief Environmental Health, GOSEPA

6. Ishaku Kure Deputy Director, Ministry of Environment

7. Mr. Yunusa Mele, Deputy Director Ministry of Agriculture

8. Mr. Adamu Emmanuel Yakubu Senior Forest Officer, Ministry of Agriculture and

9. Mr. Gregory Achi will serve as Secretary

The Terms of Reference (TOR) of the Committee are as follows:

I. Consider and advice the Minister on issues affecting returns of necessary reports affecting grants of mining titles;

II. Consider issues affecting compensation and make necessary recommendation to the Minister;

III. Discuss, consider and advice the Minister on the matters affecting pollution and degradation of any land on which any mineral is being extracted;

IV. Consider such other matters relating to mineral resources development within the state as the Minister may, from time to time, refer to the Committee;

V. Advice the Department established in accordance with the provision of the NMMA, 2007 for the supervision of Mineral Exploration and implementation of Social and Environmental Protection measures;

VI. Advice the Local Government Areas and Communities on the implementation of programmes for environmental protection and sustainable management of Mineral Resources;

VII. Advice and other necessary assistance required by holders of Mineral Titles in their interaction with State Governments, Local Government Councils, Communities, Civil Institutions and other stakeholders;

VIII. Advice the Minister in resolving conflicts between stakeholders; and

IX. Advice the Minister in respect of matters connected with the implementation of NMMA, 2007.

Similarly, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the constitution of a joint Special surveillance Taskforce ( SMSTF) against illegal mining and and relevant activities.

The committee is to chaired by Col. Sani Adamu Depsia ( Rtd) Special Adviser on Security matters (Rtd)

Members of the Taskforce include:

1. Commissioner Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources

2. Representative of Ministry of Mineral Resources

3. Representative of Ministry of Lands

4. Representative of Ministry of Environment

5. Representative of Ministry of the Surveyor Gen.

6. Representative of Federal Ministry of Environment

7. Representative of the affected Local Governments

8. Representative of Commissioner of Police

9. Representative of 301 FAR

10. Representative of Nigeria Immigration services.

11. Representative of DSS

12. Representative of EFCC

13. Representative of NSCDC

14. Representative of Security Agencies

15. The State’s Federal Mines Officer will serve as Secretary I

16. Representative of State’s Mine Inspectorate will serve as Secretary II

The Terms of Reference (TOR) of the Committee are as follows:

I. Develop the inventory of flash points of artisanal and small scale mining sites and mineral processing points across the state.

II. Undertake several unscheduled visits to all the flash points with a view to combating the illegal mining Activities;

III. Make arrest and prosecute all illegal mining operators in accordance with provision of the Nigeria Mineral and Mining Act, 2007 and it regulation 2001; and

IV. To develop a strategy to control/monitor the export of mineral commodities from the country.

The two committees were to be inaugurated ton Monday at the Exco Chamber, Government House.