Golfers commend Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria Championship

By Albert Akota

Golfers in the federal capital have commended the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, LGAN for its championship which kicked off in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking with journalists, Awoyungbo said he is delighted that Ladies Golf Association picked the club as the venue for the tournament.

“The Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria are celebrating their annual event and we are excited they choose the IBB Golf club as the venue for the event. We have golfers from 4 countries and Nigeria is represented by the all the zones.

“We believe it will be a highly competitive event and they are all eager to go to the course.

He also expressed his optimism that this year’s edition will take ladies golfing to new level.

“The competition will take ladies golfing to another level, some people don’t know that ladies play golf but with the large turnout,” he said.

In the same vein, the outgoing female Lady Captain of the IBB club, Nanfe Audu is happy she is ending her tenure on a good and winning note with the hosting of the competition.

“It is amazing and a good feeling for this to happen. A lot of ladies are playing and we have a good weather.

“The fact that I’m handing over to a new executive in a few days’ time is exhilarating. I’m happy with how events are panning out.

Also speaking with the youngest golfer in the tournament, Iyene Essien who said she feels elated playing with her ‘mothers and grandmothers’.

“I have been playing golf since I was 5 and I’m 13 right now. Golf has been good and I have been winning tournaments and making my country proud.

“I feel excited to play among my mothers and grandmothers and I pray they take it easy on me.

“As far as I can take myself, I am being motivated by family members and I want to become a professional,” she said.